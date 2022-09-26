LA Times Today: Takeaways from the Bass-Caruso debate for L.A. mayor

L.A.’s top two mayoral candidates faced off in their first general election debate on Wednesday.



U.S. Representative Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso each made their pitch to voters for the city’s top job.



L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith moderated the debate and she joined LA Times Today to discuss some of the key moments.