LA Times Today: Bass looks to buy a 15-story hotel as she ramps up her fight against homelessness
When L.A. mayor Karen Bass took office last December, she immediately declared a homelessness state of emergency. She quickly established the Inside Safe program in hopes of stepping up the city’s efforts to house the homeless.
L.A. Times reporter David Zahniser told Lisa McRee the mayor is hoping to purchase the Mayfair Hotel to get more people off the streets.
