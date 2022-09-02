LA Times Today: Beverly Hills Car Club and its ‘Real Housewives’ owner sell dream cars. Some spark legal battles
The Beverly Hills Car Club is a dealership known for selling a variety of classic cars like rare Porsches, Ferraris and Jaguars.
Their inventory varies in price range and condition, which has challenged the status quo of the classic car industry.
But a recent L.A. Times investigation revealed the company has faced a string of lawsuits and allegations of fraud.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Daniel Miller joined us with more.
