LA Times Today: How a man’s death in Beverly Hills exposed a sprawling Hollywood drug delivery business

In November 2020, a maintenance worker found a man dead of an overdose in his Beverly Hills home.



What followed was an investigation that untangled a sprawling drug delivery service run out of a Hollywood apartment. Think Postmates, but for psychedelics and narcotics.



L.A. Times law enforcement reporter Michael Finnegan detailed the story which includes everything from expensive cars, a pet jaguar and a trail of evidence that led to its undoing.