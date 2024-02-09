The Big Bear Bald Eagle cam is the comfiest corner of the internet
The Big Bear Bald Eagle cam lets you can watch expectant parents Jackie and Shadow tend to the three eggs in their nest.
When February hits, I am tuning in to one of the comfiest corners of the internet, the Big Bear Bald Eagle live stream. In case you haven’t met Jackie and Shadow before, they are a mating pair of bald eagles who live in Big Bear year-round and their 5-foot-diameter nest can be found at the top of a Jeffery pine with a nice view of Big Bear Lake.
Jackie normally lays one or two eggs every January, but this year she laid three. Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that set up and maintains the live feed, says this is the first time that Jackie has laid three eggs.
After the sun sets, you can see the night-vision version of the stream. One bald eagle diligently keeps the eggs warm amid the sound of the wind blowing snow around. Don’t worry, the “light” is infrared, so the eagles can’t see it.
Bald eagle eggs normally hatch 35 days after they are laid, so the first chicks should break through in the first week of March.
Currently, there are roughly 10,000 people watching the live stream and if you want to see for yourself, click here.
