LA Times Today: Trumpism and doubt roil Biola University. Is this the future of evangelical Christianity?
Biola University, a private evangelical Christian college in La Mirada, is facing a social, political and cultural dilemma: in the midst of declining enrollment, there is a generational divide between young Christians calling for progressive change and more conservative faculty and alumni.
L.A. Times staff writer Thomas Curwen wrote about Biola and the future of evangelical Christianity.
