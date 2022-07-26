LA Times Today: Trumpism and doubt roil Biola University. Is this the future of evangelical Christianity?

Biola University, a private evangelical Christian college in La Mirada, is facing a social, political and cultural dilemma: in the midst of declining enrollment, there is a generational divide between young Christians calling for progressive change and more conservative faculty and alumni.



L.A. Times staff writer Thomas Curwen wrote about Biola and the future of evangelical Christianity.