LA Times Today: How Black birders are taking flight in L.A.

In 2020, birdwatcher Christian Cooper was thrust into the spotlight when he filmed a racially charged encounter with a white woman in New York’s Central Park.



Out of solidarity, a group of Black nature enthusiasts created Black Birders Week, which has now become a yearly event, offering outdoor activities all across the nation, including right here in Los Angeles.