LA Times Today: They want you to remember Black Boyle Heights: ‘We were there’

The famously Latino neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights was built around Mariachi Plaza in 1858.



But it wasn’t just a destination for Mexican immigrants. It was considered the Ellis Island of the West Coast and once had a thriving Black community that contributed to the melting pot of Boyle Heights.



L.A. Times metro reporter Brittny Mejia discusses this rich history.