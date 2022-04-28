LA Times Today: Border City, a podcast about beauty, violence and belonging in Tijuana

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Sandra Dibble hosts the new podcast “Border City.”



Dibble moved from Washington, D.C. to Tijuana, Mexico in the early ‘90s. She had expected to stay for a year but ended up spending decades covering the city for the Union-Tribune. Dibble joined us to talk about the podcast.