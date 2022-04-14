LA Times Today: OC man’s son abducted to Ukraine

There were 246 cases of international parental child abduction reported to the state department in 2020. Each one leaving a devastated parent searching for answers.



LA Times Today spoke with Cesar Quintana, a father from Orange County whose son was abducted to Ukraine, about his harrowing ordeal and the struggle to bring his son home.