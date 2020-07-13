Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Naya Rivera’s body found in Lake Piru

July 13, 2020
2:35 PM
Naya Rivera’s body was found floating on the lake after she went missing late Wednesday night. Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was discovered sleeping alone on a boat his mother had rented for them that afternoon.
