LA Times Today: L.A. Breakfast Club reclaims its home in Griffith Park

Every Wednesday morning, for nearly 100 years, Angelenos have gathered together to sing songs, recite a mysterious text, eat ham and eggs, and mingle with friends, new and old.



The Los Angeles Breakfast Club mixes fellowship, history and charm for an experience you likely won’t find anywhere else in L.A. at 7 a.m.