LA Times Today: Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

California has declared an emergency – approving $6 million for repairs to rail tracks in San Clemente due to cliff instability.



Metrolink and Amtrak have suspended rail service between Orange and San Diego counties until further notice. That stretch of coastline has seen a significant amount of erosion in recent years.



Now, a new study is analyzing the potential for cliff collapse across the state.