LA Times Today: Energy company to breed endangered California condors

In the early ‘80s, the California condor nearly became extinct with populations plummeting to less than two dozen. Lead poisoning was the major culprit, with birds accidentally ingesting lead-based ammunition while scavenging carcasses.



Today the species has made a significant rebound. More than 500 birds roam freely across California, Arizona, Utah and Baja, Mexico.



But, there’s a new threat from a surprising place: the clean energy sector.



L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagun joined us with more.