LA Times Today: How wildlife is treated, 100 years after California grizzly’s extinction

The California grizzly bear is California’s state animal.

A bit ironic, since it was hunted to extinction by the people who honored it with a place front and center on the state flag.

A century after the last California grizzly was killed, L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison takes a look at how we humans are treating wildlife today.

Here’s what Patt says.
