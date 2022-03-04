LA Times Today: The last lament of the California gringo (Column)

The word “gringo” has history dating way back. We see it in the names of some Mexican restaurants and on their menus referring to food items with less of a kick.



But the word recently stirred up controversy between two San Diego county politicians.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano has the story and his point of view on the word.