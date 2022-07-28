LA Times Today: Is California ready for ‘human composting’ as a burial alternative?

After a death, surviving family members have an array of options to put their loved ones to rest. A traditional casket burial, cremation or even burial at sea. A new law could give families one more method to consider, human composting.



Anabel Sosa is a state politics intern for the L.A. Times and joins us with more.