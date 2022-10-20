LA Times Today: In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

The race for Orange County’s 45th congressional district is coming down to the wire.



The hotly contested election pits incumbent Republican congresswoman Michelle Steel against Democratic challenger Jay Chen.



The campaign has turned ugly with accusations of racism, sexism and red-baiting. L.A. Times political writer Seema Mehta joined us with the story.