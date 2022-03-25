LA Times Today: California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. What happened?

In 2016, Californians voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The courts were given millions of dollars to clear past marijuana convictions.



But an L.A. Times investigation revealed thousands of Californians still have felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Kiera Feldman wrote about it and joined us with more.