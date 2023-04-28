LA Times Today: She quit her desk job to chase her passion — finding California native bees

Most of us can recognize a honey bee, but did you know that they’re not native to California? Hundreds of other bee species are though and while honey bees are social, live in hives and make honey, most of California’s native bees don’t do any of that. They’re solitary, live in wood or underground and do not make honey.



Artist-turned-community scientist Krystle Hickman has spent the last few years photographing California’s native bees and wants to share what she’s learned.