LA Times Today: Key takeaways from the California primary election

Governor Gavin Newsom, as predicted, won the Democratic slot in yesterday’s statewide primary as Republican Lanhee Chen handily beats the Democratic contenders for state controller.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joins us with an overview.