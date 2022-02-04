LA Times Today: What to know about California’s reparations task force

California became the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force.



Believe it or not, that was the easy part. Now comes the enormous challenge of addressing some of the darkest chapters of our nation’s history. Who should be eligible for reparations? What form would it take? And how do you go about building a consensus in a state as diverse as California?



L.A. Times reporter Taryn Luna shares what you should know about the task force and what lies ahead.