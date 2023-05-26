LA Times Today: California’s vulnerable water system faces many threats
The U.S. is home to more than 55,000 public water systems and 16,000 wastewater systems. But these critical utilities are facing threats from natural disasters and hackers, which could lead to major interruptions in water supplies.
L.A. Times reporter Hayley Smith wrote about why here in California and across the country, our water supplies could be in trouble.
