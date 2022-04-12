LA Times Today: Inside the controversy of an offshore wind power plan in California

The future of a stretch of California’s coastline has the Native American Chumash tribe and conservationists concerned regarding a plan to generate renewable energy just a few miles out from the shore.



L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagún joined us with both sides of this environmental debate.