LA Times Today: Droves of Californians are moving to Texas. Here’s the life they are finding
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
As the cost of living continues to soar and issues like homelessness and crime persist, numerous Californians are opting to relocate.
Their destination of choice? Texas.
L.A. Times data reporter Terry Castleman told Lisa McRee why many Californians are moving to the lone star state and what kind of life they are finding there.
