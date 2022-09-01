LA Times Today: How one woman survives the streets with an emotional boost from her duck

More than 66,000 people are living without shelter in L.A. County.



Unhoused people often get a front row seat to violence, crime and trauma, which can lead to worsening mental health.



L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about one unhoused woman who finds comfort through an unlikely friendship with a duck.