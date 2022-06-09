LA Times Today: Rick Caruso and Karen Bass head to a November runoff

Voters headed to the polls or their mailboxes yesterday to cast their ballots in L.A.'s first open mayoral primary in nearly a decade. The issues of crime and homelessness dominated the race.



L.A. Times metro reporter Ben Oreskes joins us to break down the results and look ahead to November.