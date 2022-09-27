LA Times Today: It just got harder in California to steal and then sell catalytic converters

As catalytic converter thefts spike statewide, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed new laws cracking down on sales of the part.



It is now illegal for recyclers to buy catalytic converters from anyone other than the legal owner or a licensed dealer.



Penalties will also be increased for buyers who fail to certify that the part has not been stolen.



L.A. Times staff writer Laura nelson wrote about why thieves are targeting certain Toyota Prius models for their catalytic converters and why those drivers are fed up.