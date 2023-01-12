LA Times Today: A year after opening 600 rooms to L.A.’s unhoused, the Cecil Hotel is still mostly empty

The historic Cecil Hotel in Downtown L.A. reopened as a permanent supportive housing project in 2021. The facility boasts 600 rooms reserved for the neediest Angelenos.



But after a year of operating, with encampments in the nearby Skid Row neighborhood growing by the day, most of the rooms are still vacant.