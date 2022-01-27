LA Times Today: Moldy walls, cold stoves and broken elevators at Chinatown’s Cathay Manor

Leaky faucets, moldy walls, chirping fire alarms and seniors trapped in their homes because of broken elevators. Cathay Manor is one of the few remaining affordable housing communities in Chinatown, but the living conditions are bleak.



L.A. Times columnist Frank Shyong told us about the elderly residents and their struggle for dignity in housing.