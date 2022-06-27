LA Times Today: After plane crashes and close calls, pressure mounts to close this L.A. airport

Neighbors near the Whiteman Airport in Pacoima are calling for its closure.



They say it’s a threat to public safety, after more than a dozen crashes have been reported at or near the airport over the last decade.



But aviation experts say the airport serves as an important training facility for pilots.



L.A. Times transportation and mobility reporter Rachel Uranga wrote about why tensions are high.