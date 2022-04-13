LA Times Today: Look back at Cold War L.A., when people built bomb shelters in backyards instead of ADUs

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Real estate has always been a hot commodity in California. During the Cold War, people were building bomb shelters in their backyards instead of ADUs.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about how Southern Californians prepared for the worst. Here’s what Patt says.