LA Times Today: Costco wants to build a different kind of store in South L.A. — with bulk housing

A lack of affordable housing remains one of Southern California’s top issues.



Now, wholesale retailer Costco is stepping in with a proposed apartment complex in South L.A., which could allow residents to work where they live.



L.A. Times metro reporter Nathan Solis explains.