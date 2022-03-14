LA Times Today: COVID-19 cases are declining, but there are some lingering questions

In L.A. County, COVID-19 cases are down more than 60 percent over the last two weeks. And while that’s encouraging, the threat of the virus isn’t completely gone.



L.A. Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II answers some of the lingering questions on many of our minds.