LA Times Today: Why we should scrub out those COVID-era birthdays

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s been three years since the world shut down, we all went home, and life seemed to pause as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out around the world.



Now, with vaccines and boosters readily available, life has started up again... but how do we deal with those lost years?



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison shares her thoughts on how we could embrace the uncertainty and scrub out those COVID-era birthdays.