LA Times Today: As COVID mandates ease, what will the future of work and play look like?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As mask mandates are lifting we are all wondering, “Will life go back to the way it was pre-pandemic?” L.A. traffic certainly has.



We asked L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrision to talk with us about where we go from here as we cautiously move forward with COVID-19.