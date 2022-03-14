LA Times Today: As with vaccines, equity becomes an issue with COVID-19 medicines

More than 960,000 Americans have died of COVID. 86,000 of those deaths occurred in California.



Doctors and public health officials say those numbers could be much higher if not for the lifesaving COVID-19 treatments that reduce the risk of severe symptoms by as much as 89%. The demand for those medications is great, and access is not equal for all.



L.A. Times health and science reporter Melissa Healy wrote about why there aren’t enough of the new drugs to meet the need.