“Jurassic World: The Ride” is here to scare and drench you | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made

Special effects, thrills and getting guests drenched are Jurassic World: The Ride’s top priorities. With the threat of getting soaked from its opening moments, the ride doesn’t really build in tension, but it does lead to a showstopping dinosaur battle between an ultrasaurus and a T. Rex. The climactic clash is a thing of wonder, with large-scale animatronics tussling above us. We want to linger and marvel at the drama unfolding, but just when we experience a sense of grandeur, it’s time to jaunt over the hill and speed down Jurassic World’s massive drop.



Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.

