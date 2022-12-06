LA Times Today: This ballerina shares videos of women dancing for Iran — illegal under the Islamic Republic

Southern California is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran.



And as Iran faces ongoing protests against its government, members of the Iranian diaspora have created their own ways to support the demonstrations.



Local ballerina Tara Ghassemieh has used social media to share videos of women dancing for Iran — an activity that is illegal under the Islamic Republic.