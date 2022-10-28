LA Times Today: Honor your loved ones with a digital and in-person Día de Muertos altar

Dia de Muertos, or Dia de los Muertos, is the Mexican holiday in which families honor the dead by displaying candles and food offerings at altars for their ancestors.



The holiday takes place every year on November 1 and 2, and the L.A. Times has made it possible for all of its readers to participate in the tradition.



L.A. Times deputy design editor Martina Ibañez-Baldor joined us to explain where you can honor a deceased loved one online or in person.