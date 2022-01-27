LA Times Today: How this dog tracker helps families reunite with runaway pets
Losing a family pet can be devastating, but when you have a dog recovery specialist like Babs Fry on the case, chances of reuniting with your best friend are pretty good.
This pet detective has helped recover hundreds of dogs.
