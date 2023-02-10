LA Times Today: Research finds a disturbing link between domestic violence and mass shootings

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the wake of a mass shooting, the most searing question asked is often: Why?



While we may not always understand the motives behind these heinous acts, new research has found disturbing links between domestic violence and mass murder.



L.A. Times metro reporter Sonja Sharp explained what the study shows.