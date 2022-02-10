LA Times Today: Why are downtown L.A. and its skyscrapers far from the beach?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Journey sang a love letter to San Francisco, but there are other amazing cities on the water: Boston — home of the original Tea Party and Miami, the third largest skyline in the U.S.



There is Seattle to our North, with its modern Space Needle. Even our cousin to the south San Diego has a historic and modern skyline!



Not on the list — Los Angeles!



So can L.A. County, which has 74 miles of shorelines, not have a city by the bay?



L.A. Times audience engagement editor Rachel Schnalzer joined us with the answer.