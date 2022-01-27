LA Times Today: California’s unentitled generation of college applicants

Downtown Magnets High School has a college admissions rate that rivals some of L.A.’s elite private schools. The students come from working class families that represent the backbone of our community.



L.A. Times staff writer Teresa Watanbe brought us the story of California’s new generation of star college applicants, a remarkable cohort of kids who don’t take college for granted.