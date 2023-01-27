LA Times Today: The untold exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry

When California legalized cannabis in 2016, the promises were great: huge tax revenues from legal sales, small farmers and marginalized communities would benefit and illegal operators would be crippled.



Six years later, the reality is the black market flourishes. Tax revenues are just a fraction of the promise, and now, there are devastating stories of worker exploitation, violence and death.



Paige St. John and Marisa Gerber delved deep into the darkest reaches of California’s pot industry.