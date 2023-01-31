LA Times Today: The battle of e-bikes on SoCal beach boardwalks

Electric bikes have exploded in popularity in the last few years, especially in Southern California’s beach towns.



But as the sales rose, so have e-bike-related accidents on beach boardwalks.



L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry wrote about the concerns residents have about e-bikes on Orange County boardwalks and which cities have banned them outright.