LA Times Today: El Sereno homes may get a new life, 60 years after being seized and abandoned

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Six decades later, the abandoned 710 freeway expansion project and its hundreds of seized properties are part of a new parks and housing proposal.



If it comes to fruition, the proposal has the potential to restore the eastside community of El Sereno and become a model for affordable housing development.



L.A. Times staff writer Liam Dillon joined us with the details.