Bobcat fire destroys at least 29 structures, continues to threaten Mt. Wilson

Fire officials say the number of burned structures could rise as high as 85 as the blaze continues to grow.

At least 29 structures have been destroyed by the Bobcat fire in northeastern Los Angeles County.



According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has expanded to more than 109,000 acres and is 17% contained.



Fire crews had a setback as personnel numbers dropped from 1,700 to 1,500 — attributed to required rest days for beleaguered personnel.



The remaining crews have been divided by the fire’s multidirectional growth, which includes into Antelope Valley and toward the Mt. Wilson Observatory.



Evacuation orders remain in place for several communities in the Angeles National Forest and the foothills.



Evacuation warnings also remain for Pasadena, Altadena and other areas threatened by the fire.