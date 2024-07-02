“It’s a Small World” is a boat ride through a museum | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.



In this episode, we ride “It’s a Small World” at Disneyland, which is more than just a song. It’s, as Martens puts it, “a boat ride through a museum.”

