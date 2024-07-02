Advertisement
California

“It’s a Small World” is a boat ride through a museum | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made

By Todd Martens
 and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.

In this episode, we ride “It’s a Small World” at Disneyland, which is more than just a song. It’s, as Martens puts it, “a boat ride through a museum.”
