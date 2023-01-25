LA Times Today: Eunisses Hernandez wants to lead the city out of crisis

Eunisses Hernandez ousted incumbent L.A. City Councilmember Gil Cedillo to represent District One, which spans Glassell Park in the northeast and University Park in South L.A.



An activist and community organizer, she’s part of a progressive wave of candidates elected to citywide office.